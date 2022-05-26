Dr. Henley Fong, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henley Fong, DDS
Overview
Dr. Henley Fong, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Henderson, NV.
Locations
Galleria Dental1399 Galleria Dr Ste 200, Henderson, NV 89014 Directions (702) 780-6342Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Diversified Dental Services
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fong and his assistant were great, procedure went pain free and was kept comfortable the entire way. Dr. Fong even followed up later that day to make sure that I was okay, overall a great experience!
About Dr. Henley Fong, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Chinese
- Male
- 1255456703
