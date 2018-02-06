Dr. Henghe Tian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henghe Tian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henghe Tian, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from CHINA MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SHENYANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.
Dr. Tian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chinatown Medical Consultation139 Centre St Ste 302, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 219-2269
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tian?
I believe that the doctor has changed all her stuffs, I see all new nice stuffs last month I visit her office, they are petty fast and talk very nice to the patients, the time before last month I went there was Feb, 2016. Ididn't see any stuff from 2016 was there.
About Dr. Henghe Tian, MD
- Rheumatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1780875930
Education & Certifications
- CHINA MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SHENYANG MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tian works at
Dr. Tian has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.