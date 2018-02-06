Overview

Dr. Henghe Tian, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from CHINA MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SHENYANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.



Dr. Tian works at Chinatown Medical Consultation in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.