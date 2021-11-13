Dr. Hendrik Dinkla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinkla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hendrik Dinkla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hendrik Dinkla, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Deland, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Meml Hosp/U Miami A
Dr. Dinkla works at
Locations
Office742 W Plymouth Ave, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 943-3190
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent sleep physician
About Dr. Hendrik Dinkla, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1407899560
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp/U Miami A
- U So Fla Affil Hosps
- Neurology
