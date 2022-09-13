Overview

Dr. Hendrik Dejager, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Universiteit Van Amsterdam, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde.



Dr. Dejager works at Dr. Hendrik J DeJager MD in San Bernardino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.