Dr. Hendrik Dejager, MD
Overview
Dr. Hendrik Dejager, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Universiteit Van Amsterdam, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde.
Dr. Dejager works at
Locations
Dr. Hendrik J DeJager MD1850 S Waterman Ave Ste A, San Bernardino, CA 92408 Directions (909) 796-2525
Community Hospital of San Bernardino1805 Medical Center Dr, San Bernardino, CA 92411 Directions (909) 796-2525
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Waited several weeks for appointment but appreciated the Staff and Dr DeJager's knowledge and approach. Well-educated, explained diagnosis. I recommend.
About Dr. Hendrik Dejager, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- University Amsterdam
- Universiteit Van Amsterdam, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dejager. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dejager.
