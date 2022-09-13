See All Otolaryngologists in San Bernardino, CA
Dr. Hendrik Dejager, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Hendrik Dejager, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
2.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Hendrik Dejager, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Universiteit Van Amsterdam, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde.

Dr. Dejager works at Dr. Hendrik J DeJager MD in San Bernardino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Hendrik J DeJager MD
    1850 S Waterman Ave Ste A, San Bernardino, CA 92408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 796-2525
  2. 2
    Community Hospital of San Bernardino
    1805 Medical Center Dr, San Bernardino, CA 92411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 796-2525

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tinnitus
Otitis Media
Home Sleep Study
Tinnitus
Otitis Media
Home Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoid Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dejager?

    Sep 13, 2022
    Waited several weeks for appointment but appreciated the Staff and Dr DeJager's knowledge and approach. Well-educated, explained diagnosis. I recommend.
    Upland resident — Sep 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hendrik Dejager, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hendrik Dejager, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dejager to family and friends

    Dr. Dejager's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dejager

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hendrik Dejager, MD.

    About Dr. Hendrik Dejager, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Afrikaans
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043398282
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of California Los Angeles
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Amsterdam
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universiteit Van Amsterdam, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hendrik Dejager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dejager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dejager has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dejager accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Dejager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dejager works at Dr. Hendrik J DeJager MD in San Bernardino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dejager’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dejager. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dejager.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dejager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dejager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hendrik Dejager, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.