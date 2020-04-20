Dr. Henda Bouali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bouali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henda Bouali, MD
Overview
Dr. Henda Bouali, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Faculte De Med De Tunis and is affiliated with Chenango Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.
Dr. Bouali works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
United Health Services Hospitals Inc.4433 VESTAL PKWY E, Vestal, NY 13850 Directions (607) 240-2879Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 3:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chenango Memorial Hospital
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bouali?
I have seen Dr Bouali for over 7 years! Not only would I recommend her to anyone, but I would be sad if I didn't to have to see her anymore! I was diagnosed with vasculitis and she was the ONLY doctor who would take me on! Her staff is wonderfully pleasant and everyone at her office is friendly and knowledgable! She ALWAYS makes sure all my questions are answered and finds time to squeeze me in whenever I need to be seen, Thank you Dr Bouali and your entire staff!
About Dr. Henda Bouali, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1053495465
Education & Certifications
- Med U Sc
- Graduate Hospital
- Faculte De Med De Tunis
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bouali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bouali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bouali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bouali works at
Dr. Bouali has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bouali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bouali. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bouali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bouali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bouali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.