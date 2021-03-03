Dr. Henaku Yirenkyi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yirenkyi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henaku Yirenkyi, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
World Spine and Orthopedics4296 Memorial Dr Ste C, Decatur, GA 30032 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Yirenkyi was very personable and friendly. Easy to have a conversation with and made the whole experience comfortable while being open to any questions I had. Overall knowledge was great, and I learned a valuable information on my experience-- especially after my diagnosis. It's important to find a Doctor who knows what they are doing and capable of being respectful, understanding, and helpful; all of which Dr. Yirenkyi was capable of.
About Dr. Henaku Yirenkyi, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yirenkyi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yirenkyi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yirenkyi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yirenkyi works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Yirenkyi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yirenkyi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yirenkyi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yirenkyi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.