Dr. Hemmo Bosscher, MD
Overview
Dr. Hemmo Bosscher, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Universiteit Van Amsterdam, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde and is affiliated with Covenant Hospital Plainview.
Locations
Pain Management Center3505 22nd Pl, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 744-7223
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Hospital Plainview
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been with Dr Bosscher for over 12 years. I have the utmost trust in him. In fact, I trust ONLY him when it comes to my spine. He is a truly caring person. But don’t think for one second that he’s your typical “candy man” and will give you all the pain drugs you want. He has no objections in telling you NO. Best Dr I have ever had in my life. He has saved my life when I was in a coma from a terrible virus that sent me into DKA, but he is the only one that figured out my coma was largely due to an overdose of an internal pain pump malfunction. I feel like he is not only my Dr, but my friend and would welcome him into my family. Wonderful staff and nurses as well. He is definitely number one in my opinion.
About Dr. Hemmo Bosscher, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Dutch and Spanish
- 1780687517
Education & Certifications
- St Antonius Hospital
- University Mass Med Center
- VA Med Center
- Universiteit Van Amsterdam, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde
- Anesthesiology
