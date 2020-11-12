See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Hemmo Bosscher, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hemmo Bosscher, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Universiteit Van Amsterdam, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde and is affiliated with Covenant Hospital Plainview.

Dr. Bosscher works at Grace Clinic in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Management Center
    Pain Management Center
3505 22nd Pl, Lubbock, TX 79410

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Hospital Plainview

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 12, 2020
    I’ve been with Dr Bosscher for over 12 years. I have the utmost trust in him. In fact, I trust ONLY him when it comes to my spine. He is a truly caring person. But don’t think for one second that he’s your typical “candy man” and will give you all the pain drugs you want. He has no objections in telling you NO. Best Dr I have ever had in my life. He has saved my life when I was in a coma from a terrible virus that sent me into DKA, but he is the only one that figured out my coma was largely due to an overdose of an internal pain pump malfunction. I feel like he is not only my Dr, but my friend and would welcome him into my family. Wonderful staff and nurses as well. He is definitely number one in my opinion.
    Chris McClain — Nov 12, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Hemmo Bosscher, MD
    About Dr. Hemmo Bosscher, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Dutch and Spanish
    • 1780687517
    Education & Certifications

    • St Antonius Hospital
    • University Mass Med Center
    • VA Med Center
    • Universiteit Van Amsterdam, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde
    • Anesthesiology
