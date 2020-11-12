Overview

Dr. Hemmo Bosscher, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Universiteit Van Amsterdam, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde and is affiliated with Covenant Hospital Plainview.



Dr. Bosscher works at Grace Clinic in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.