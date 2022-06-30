See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Hemlata Moturi, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (48)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hemlata Moturi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from Govt Med Coll, Karnatak U, Bellary and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Jefferson Hospital, Washington Health System Greene and Washington Hospital.

Dr. Moturi works at Allegheny Endocrinology Assocs in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Washington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Anemia and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allegheny Endocrinology Associates
    420 E North Ave Ste 205, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 206-9734
    Diabetes Education and Management Program
    95 Leonard Ave Ste 501, Washington, PA 15301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 206-9734

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny General Hospital
  • Jefferson Hospital
  • Washington Health System Greene
  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Anemia
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Anemia
Vitamin B Deficiency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitamin D Deficiency
Anemia
Vitamin B Deficiency
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Hypercalcemia
Hyperthyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroid Goiter
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroiditis
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Constipation
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes Insipidus
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Female Infertility
Goiter
Gout
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hashimoto's Disease
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Overweight
Polyuria
Sleep Apnea
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Abdominal Pain
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Coma
Diabetes Ketones
Diarrhea
Diet Counseling
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Endocrine Disorders
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Exercise Counseling
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecomastia
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hormone Imbalance
Hyperkalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Indigestion
Insomnia
Insulin Pump Therapy
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
Lipoprotein Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Perimenopause
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rickets
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Subacute Thyroiditis
Sunburn
Symptomatic Menopause
Testosterone Deficiency
Thyroid Disease
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Vitamin A Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Jun 30, 2022
    Wonderful doctor! Great patient care, been under her care for last few years for treatment of my thyroid disease. Always answers patiently all questions and explains treatment plan well.
    Pete — Jun 30, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Hemlata Moturi, MD
    About Dr. Hemlata Moturi, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    English
    1053383224
    Fellowship
2002

    • 2002
    • 2000
    Medical Education
Govt Med Coll, Karnatak U, Bellary
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hemlata Moturi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moturi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moturi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moturi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moturi has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Anemia and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moturi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Moturi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moturi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moturi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moturi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

