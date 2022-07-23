Dr. Hemender Vats, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vats is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hemender Vats, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hemender Vats, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They completed their fellowship with University Of Wisconsin|University of Wisconsin / Madison|University Of Wisconsin|University of Wisconsin / Madison
Dr. Vats works at
Locations
1
Midwest Nephrology Consultants, PA2000 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 120, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 378-5243
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very satisfied. Caring, listens, encouraging, concerned, cares about patient, good explanations. Trust his decisions.
About Dr. Hemender Vats, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1700994027
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Illinois College of Medicine|Univ of Illinois College of Medicine, OSF St Francis Medical Center
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vats has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vats accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vats has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vats has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vats on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vats. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vats.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vats, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vats appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.