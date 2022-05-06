Dr. Hampole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hemanth Hampole, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hemanth Hampole, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Katy, TX.
Dr. Hampole works at
Locations
Renal Clinic of Houston411 Park Grove Dr Ste 310, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 579-5799Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Renal Clinic of Houston902 Frostwood Dr Ste 245, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 464-9100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hampole has been my nephrologist for 3+ years. He has been great during this time. He explains things well and sees me as often as necessary. He is very responsive to my requests or calls. The office staff is very helpful. He answers questions very well. He is highly recommended.
About Dr. Hemanth Hampole, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Spanish
- 1295042471
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hampole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hampole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hampole works at
Dr. Hampole speaks Hindi, Kannada and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hampole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hampole.
