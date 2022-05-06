See All Nephrologists in Katy, TX
Dr. Hemanth Hampole, MD

Nephrology
4 (8)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hemanth Hampole, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Katy, TX. 

Dr. Hampole works at Renal Clinic of Houston in Katy, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Renal Clinic of Houston
    411 Park Grove Dr Ste 310, Katy, TX 77450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 579-5799
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Renal Clinic of Houston
    902 Frostwood Dr Ste 245, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 464-9100
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
End-Stage Renal Disease
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
End-Stage Renal Disease
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Kidney Transplant Evaluation

Treatment frequency



End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dialysis Catheter Placement Chevron Icon
Fistulogram Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 06, 2022
    Dr. Hampole has been my nephrologist for 3+ years. He has been great during this time. He explains things well and sees me as often as necessary. He is very responsive to my requests or calls. The office staff is very helpful. He answers questions very well. He is highly recommended.
    William Montgomery MD — May 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hemanth Hampole, MD
    About Dr. Hemanth Hampole, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Kannada and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1295042471
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hampole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hampole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hampole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hampole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hampole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hampole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

