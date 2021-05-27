See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Grand Blanc, MI
Dr. Hemant Thawani, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Hemant Thawani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Hurley Medical Center, Mclaren Flint and Mclaren Lapeer Region.

Dr. Thawani works at Thyroid & Diabetes Clinic in Grand Blanc, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Thyroid & Diabetes Clinic
    9450 S Saginaw Rd Ste G, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 603-9391

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Genesys Hospital
  • Covenant Medical Center Harrison
  • Hurley Medical Center
  • Mclaren Flint
  • Mclaren Lapeer Region

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 1

Treatment frequency



Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fidelis Care
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (23)
    May 27, 2021
    Dr. Thawani actually listens to patients’ concern and looks you in the eye when speaking to you. I found his staff to be well informed and good- mannered. Would recommend his services to anyone looking for an exceptional Endocrinologist.
    Sharon — May 27, 2021
    About Dr. Hemant Thawani, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770545964
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • La Co-Usc Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Hurley Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Mt Carmel Mercy Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Government Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hemant Thawani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thawani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thawani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thawani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thawani works at Thyroid & Diabetes Clinic in Grand Blanc, MI. View the full address on Dr. Thawani’s profile.

    Dr. Thawani has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thawani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Thawani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thawani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thawani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thawani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

