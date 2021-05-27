Dr. Hemant Thawani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thawani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hemant Thawani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hemant Thawani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Hurley Medical Center, Mclaren Flint and Mclaren Lapeer Region.
Dr. Thawani works at
-
1
Thyroid & Diabetes Clinic9450 S Saginaw Rd Ste G, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 603-9391
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Hurley Medical Center
- Mclaren Flint
- Mclaren Lapeer Region
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fidelis Care
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Thawani actually listens to patients’ concern and looks you in the eye when speaking to you. I found his staff to be well informed and good- mannered. Would recommend his services to anyone looking for an exceptional Endocrinologist.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1770545964
- La Co-Usc Med Ctr
- Hurley Med Ctr
- Mt Carmel Mercy Hosp
- Government Medical College
