Overview

Dr. Hemant Solomon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cary, NC. They completed their fellowship with Univ Va



Dr. Solomon works at Nash OB-GYN Associates in Cary, NC with other offices in Apex, NC and Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.