Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hemant Solomon, MD
Overview
Dr. Hemant Solomon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cary, NC. They completed their fellowship with Univ Va
Dr. Solomon works at
Locations
Wakemed Cary Hospital1900 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 350-2673Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Wakemed Apex Laboratory120 Healthplex Way, Apex, NC 27502 Directions (919) 232-0322Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 600 New Waverly Pl Ste 200, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 350-2580
Wakemed Raleigh Campus3000 New Bern Ave, Raleigh, NC 27610 Directions (919) 231-6132
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have met Dr. Solomon on two occasions, both in the ER a few years apart. He took me on as a regular patient and I am grateful for that. He is very knowledgeable in his field, also, generous with his time in explaining the problem. I find that extremely important when you're dealing with medical issues that perhaps you don't fully understand. I have always been my own advocate when it comes to my health, but it's nice have someone have your back. I completely trust his rationale for moving forward, or not, with medical care/procedures.
About Dr. Hemant Solomon, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1518174747
Education & Certifications
- Univ Va
- Mayo Clinic
- Kings Coll Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon works at
Dr. Solomon has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solomon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.