Overview

Dr. Hemant Shah, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Nhl Med Sch and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Hemant Shah M.d. PC in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.