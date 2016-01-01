Overview

Dr. Hemant Patel, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from B J Medical College, Gujarat University and is affiliated with BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus, Montefiore Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Saint Michael's Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Hemant Patel MD PC in New York, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Obesity and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.