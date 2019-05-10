Dr. Hemant Pandey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hemant Pandey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hemant Pandey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Patna Medical College and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pandey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Thumb Butte Medical Center Pllc3124 Willow Creek Rd Ste 200, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (480) 917-3706Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Brain and Spine Center PLC1760 E Florence Blvd Ste 250, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Directions (480) 917-3706Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Brain and Spine Center4045 W Chandler Blvd Bldg F, Chandler, AZ 85226 Directions (480) 917-3706Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona PHCS
- Assurant Health
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- CopperPoint Mutual
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gila River HealthCare
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Healthcare Connect
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Mercy Care
- Merge Healthcare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Physicians Mutual
- Pinal/Gila LTC
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Secure Care Indemnity
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pandey?
Awesome relationship with Dr. Pandey!!
About Dr. Hemant Pandey, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Hindi
- 1275535403
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- West Virginia University Hospital
- Harbor Hospital
- Patna Medical College
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandey works at
Dr. Pandey has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pandey speaks Arabic and Hindi.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.