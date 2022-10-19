Overview

Dr. Hemant Kudrimoti, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Adventist Health And Rideout.



Dr. Kudrimoti works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Folsom, CA with other offices in Rocklin, CA and Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

