Dr. Kalia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hemant Kalia, MD
Overview
Dr. Hemant Kalia, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY.
Dr. Kalia works at
Locations
The Spine Center At Ridgeway2655 Ridgeway Ave Ste 440, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 723-7705
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
This is an outstanding doctor. I waited 15 minutes almost every time. That’s good people with pain appreciate such efforts, he’s been since June that I know of. I found out about 5 days prior. He listens, he cares and the pain you’re in and does other tests like movement exedra. He was a superstr if you asked me. He took care of a large multitude of patients in different locations the same day, every day!. Still showed up to my appointment on time. Technically you check in 15 min prior. So even though you wait 15 min it’s because those 15 minutes you wait is when your appointment is do. He asked a multitude of questions I had a head injury one visit and I was nothing near myself. He was understanding 100 percent. He cared about his team and getting them home on time. I was always last timeline so that’s how I noticed. Wherever he went I hope all is ok in his health and his families health. Who knows, he may pop up in another WNY location. We will see. I have a new doctor there now although some of the things I said were not accurate or left out his letter completely hoping that’s a last timer. I need to know my words are accurately being stated. I do know I’m grateful he took me on he’s been taking all of his own with all of doctor Kalia’s patients. Cannot image his work load. It has to be difficult to recall word for word at his patient rate level so I do understand. He’s nice, preventable . Did a test this office does not usually do because he was concerned. All came out well and abdomen test. I was glad to hear and glad to see he was concerned because that showed his empathy. Back to doctor kalia. Thank you for treating me three years or so you did such an excellent job.
About Dr. Hemant Kalia, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1689879959
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation

