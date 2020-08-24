Overview

Dr. Hemant Desai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and HCA Florida Northside Hospital.



Dr. Desai works at Bay Area Internal Medicine & Geriatrics in Pinellas Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.