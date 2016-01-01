Dr. Chatrath has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hemant Chatrath, MD
Dr. Hemant Chatrath, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Locations
Meritus Digestive Health Specialists11110 Medical Campus Rd Ste 246, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 665-4585
Gastro Health - Frederick70 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 120, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 624-5566
Meritus Medical Center11116 Medical Campus Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 790-8301
Wvu Medicine Gastroenterology - Martinsburg2010 Doctor Oates Dr Ste 102, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 596-6893
Hospital Affiliations
- Meritus Medical Center
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hemant Chatrath, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Chatrath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chatrath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chatrath has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chatrath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chatrath speaks Hindi.
Dr. Chatrath has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chatrath.
