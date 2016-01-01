Overview

Dr. Hemant Chatrath, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Chatrath works at Meritus Surgical Specialists in Hagerstown, MD with other offices in Frederick, MD and Martinsburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.