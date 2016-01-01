Dr. Hemani Kaur, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hemani Kaur, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from A B SHETTY MEMORIAL INSTITUTE OF DENTAL SCIENCES|Boston University School Of Dental Med.
Esthetique Dentistry44345 Premier Plz Ste 220, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (703) 372-0864
Esthetique Dentistry198 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 3, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 355-0902
Esthetique Dentistry26 Strawberry Hill Ave Ste 2F, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 541-0734
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
- A B SHETTY MEMORIAL INSTITUTE OF DENTAL SCIENCES|Boston University School Of Dental Med
Dr. Kaur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaur accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kaur using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kaur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaur speaks Hindi.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.