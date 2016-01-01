Overview

Dr. Hemangini Thakar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Thakar works at Legacy Medical Group-Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Nipple Reconstruction, Breast Reconstruction and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.