Dr. Hemangini Thakar, MD
Overview
Dr. Hemangini Thakar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Locations
Legacy Medical Group-Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery2800 N Vancouver Ave Ste 118, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 413-4992
Legacy Medical Group-Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery2222 NW Lovejoy St Ste 304, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 413-4992
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hemangini Thakar, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thakar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thakar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thakar has seen patients for Nipple Reconstruction, Breast Reconstruction and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thakar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thakar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thakar.
