Dr. Hemamalini Pilla, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hemamalini Pilla, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Siddhartha Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Obstetrics & Gynecology of Southeast Houston450 W Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 417-4605
Obstetrics & Gynecology of Southeast Houston1416 Broadway St Ste 100, Pearland, TX 77581 Directions (281) 417-4807Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 11:00amWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have a long and complex history with OB/GYN issues. I needed a hysterectomy and was referred to Dr Pilla based on her extensive experience, including robotic surgery. She set a comforting tone during my first visit, sharing her experience and explaining the procedure in basic terms that I could understand. She took her time and patiently answered all of my questions. The surgery went as planned and, as someone who has had 5 open c-sections, recovering from the robotic surgery has been much easier. If you are looking for a very experienced OB/GYN with a great track record and a wonderful bedside manner, I would highly recommend Dr. Pilla!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- Siddhartha Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Pilla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pilla has seen patients for Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pilla speaks Hindi and Telugu.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Pilla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.