Overview

Dr. Hemalatha Vasireddy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Vasireddy works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Montclair, NJ with other offices in Belleville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

