See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Red Bank, NJ
Dr. Hema Vyas, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Hema Vyas, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Hema Vyas, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. 

Dr. Vyas works at Mayur V Patel MD OBGYN in Red Bank, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Andrea Papa-Molter, DO
Dr. Andrea Papa-Molter, DO
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
2 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Elaine Bacci D.o. LLC
    565 State Route 35 Ste 7, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 852-2550

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Vyas?

Mar 02, 2018
Dr. Vyas is very personable, knowledgeable and down-to-earth. She's also cautious in her approach to treatment and respectful of your beliefs and wishes. I appreciate her knowledge of holistic methods and willingness to use them either in concert with or instead of medication.
Yolanda Fleming in Rumson, NJ — Mar 02, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Hema Vyas, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hema Vyas, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vyas to family and friends

Dr. Vyas' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Vyas

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hema Vyas, MD.

About Dr. Hema Vyas, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1619160892
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hema Vyas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vyas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Vyas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Vyas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vyas works at Mayur V Patel MD OBGYN in Red Bank, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Vyas’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vyas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vyas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vyas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vyas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Hema Vyas, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.