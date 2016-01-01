Overview

Dr. Hema Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at INTERNAL MEDICINE ASSOC in San Mateo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.