Dr. Hema Salvady, MD
Dr. Hema Salvady, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in League City, TX. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Clear Lake Rheumatology3725 E League City Pkwy Ste 200, League City, TX 77573 Directions (281) 805-3454
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
I’ve been a patient for at least 7 years and she’s always been very good at listening to me and helping me with my fibromyalgia & osteoarthritis.
About Dr. Hema Salvady, MD
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gandhi Medical College
Dr. Salvady has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salvady has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salvady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Salvady. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salvady.
