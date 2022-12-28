Dr. Hema Ramkumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramkumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hema Ramkumar, MD
Overview
Dr. Hema Ramkumar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Dr. Ramkumar works at
Locations
-
1
Retina Consultants of Orange County301 W Bastanchury Rd Ste 115, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 738-4620
-
2
Retina Consultants of Orange County6319 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier, CA 90601 Directions (562) 945-2468Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Retina Consultants of Orange County3771 Katella Ave Ste 110, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (714) 738-4620
-
4
Retina Consultants of Orange County- West Covina1135 S Sunset Ave Ste 407, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (714) 738-4620
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramkumar?
Dr. is very professional and well knowledged about the problems that she handles. She takes care of patients very well and try to solve the root cause.
About Dr. Hema Ramkumar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Tamil
- 1184919524
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Naval Hospital San Diego
- NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
- Northwestern University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramkumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramkumar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramkumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramkumar works at
Dr. Ramkumar has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramkumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramkumar speaks Hindi, Spanish and Tamil.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramkumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramkumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramkumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramkumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.