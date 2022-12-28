See All Ophthalmologists in Fullerton, CA
Dr. Hema Ramkumar, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hema Ramkumar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.

Dr. Ramkumar works at Retina Consultants of Orange County in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Whittier, CA, Los Alamitos, CA and West Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Retina Consultants of Orange County
    301 W Bastanchury Rd Ste 115, Fullerton, CA 92835
    Retina Consultants of Orange County
    6319 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier, CA 90601
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Retina Consultants of Orange County
    3771 Katella Ave Ste 110, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
    Retina Consultants of Orange County- West Covina
    1135 S Sunset Ave Ste 407, West Covina, CA 91790

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • PIH Health Whittier Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitreous Hemorrhage
Retinal Hemorrhage
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Treatment frequency



Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystoid Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exudative Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Based on 18 ratings
    Dec 28, 2022
    Dr. is very professional and well knowledged about the problems that she handles. She takes care of patients very well and try to solve the root cause.
    Ramarao — Dec 28, 2022
    About Dr. Hema Ramkumar, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 13 years of experience
    English, Hindi, Spanish and Tamil
    1184919524
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California, San Diego
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    • Naval Hospital San Diego
    • NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
    • Northwestern University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hema Ramkumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramkumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramkumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramkumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramkumar has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramkumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramkumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramkumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramkumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramkumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

