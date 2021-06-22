Dr. Hema Korlakunta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korlakunta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hema Korlakunta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hema Korlakunta, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance, Medical City Denton, Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
Dr. Korlakunta works at
Locations
Apex Heart Care -Alliance Clinic3848 North Tarrant Pkwy Ste 120, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (469) 930-4655
Apex Heart Care of Denton2245 Brinker Rd Ste 100, Denton, TX 76208 Directions (940) 312-6262
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Alliance
- Medical City Denton
- Medical City Lewisville
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have very high regard for her skill to diagnose and treat heart problems. She has treated both me and my wife. We are both pleased with her. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Hema Korlakunta, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu
- 1174604789
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University of Houston
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Osmania Medical College
- Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korlakunta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korlakunta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korlakunta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korlakunta has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korlakunta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Korlakunta speaks Hindi, Telugu and Urdu.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Korlakunta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korlakunta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korlakunta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korlakunta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.