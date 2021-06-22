Overview

Dr. Hema Korlakunta, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance, Medical City Denton, Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.



Dr. Korlakunta works at Apex Heart Care -Alliance Clinic in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.