Dr. Hem Bhatt, MD
Overview
Dr. Hem Bhatt, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL.
Dr. Bhatt works at
Locations
Comprehensive Diagnostic Rehab2500 Rhode Island Ave Ste A, Fort Pierce, FL 34947 Directions (772) 489-4001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhatt?
I have been a patient with this practice for more than ten years ...first with Dr mukesh and now with Dr Hem .I have never found a more caring staff . I know patients complain about wait times and I have had the same concerns but then I realized I take a long time wit my consultations too as NONE of our issues are simple n a prescription is not always the only that is needed .they spend as much time as WE need ..Pain management is more complex than most believe so the care n time given equals the care and time required n for this I am grateful and will wait to see Dr Bhatt ....I have noticed this more during COVID that I need face to face contact and interaction nearly as much as I need my medication the thought of having to change providers and loose the care and concern of this dr and Casey and Samantha is a horrible thought........
About Dr. Hem Bhatt, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1093049579
Dr. Bhatt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatt works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatt.
