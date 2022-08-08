See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in El Paso, TX
Dr. Helson Pacheco-Serrant, OD

Optometry
4 (44)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Helson Pacheco-Serrant, OD is an Optometrist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico|University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Pacheco-Serrant works at Las Palmas Del Sol Pediatric Surgery in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgical Specialists of El Paso
    1700 N Oregon St Ste 660, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 351-1444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • El Paso First Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Texas Workers' Compensation
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 08, 2022
    saved my mom's life
    Dionisio — Aug 08, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Helson Pacheco-Serrant, OD
    About Dr. Helson Pacheco-Serrant, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578543096
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University District Hospital Medical Science Campus
    Internship
    • University District Hospital Medical Science Campus
    Medical Education
    • University of Puerto Rico|University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Helson Pacheco-Serrant, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pacheco-Serrant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pacheco-Serrant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pacheco-Serrant works at Las Palmas Del Sol Pediatric Surgery in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Pacheco-Serrant’s profile.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacheco-Serrant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pacheco-Serrant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pacheco-Serrant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pacheco-Serrant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

