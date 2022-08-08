Overview

Dr. Helson Pacheco-Serrant, OD is an Optometrist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico|University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Pacheco-Serrant works at Las Palmas Del Sol Pediatric Surgery in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.