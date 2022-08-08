Dr. Helson Pacheco-Serrant, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pacheco-Serrant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helson Pacheco-Serrant, OD
Overview
Dr. Helson Pacheco-Serrant, OD is an Optometrist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico|University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Pacheco-Serrant works at
Locations
-
1
Neurosurgical Specialists of El Paso1700 N Oregon St Ste 660, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 351-1444
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- El Paso First Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Texas Workers' Compensation
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pacheco-Serrant?
saved my mom's life
About Dr. Helson Pacheco-Serrant, OD
- Optometry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578543096
Education & Certifications
- University District Hospital Medical Science Campus
- University District Hospital Medical Science Campus
- University of Puerto Rico|University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pacheco-Serrant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pacheco-Serrant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pacheco-Serrant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pacheco-Serrant works at
Dr. Pacheco-Serrant speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacheco-Serrant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pacheco-Serrant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pacheco-Serrant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pacheco-Serrant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.