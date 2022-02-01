Overview

Dr. Helmuth Billy, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Billy works at Ventura Advanced Surgical Associates in Ventura, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA and Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.