Dr. Helmuth Billy, MD
Overview
Dr. Helmuth Billy, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Ventura Advanced Surgical Associates3200 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 676-9100
Ventura Advanced Sgcl Assocs339 S Moorpark Rd Ste 339, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 676-9100
Helmuth Billy MD3661 Las Posas Rd, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 676-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and understanding. Easy to communicate. Listens to patients concerns and address each concern.
About Dr. Helmuth Billy, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447317664
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Medical Center
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Univ Of Ca
- University of California At Berkeley
- General Surgery
