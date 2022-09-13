Dr. Helmi Khadra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khadra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helmi Khadra, MD
Dr. Helmi Khadra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX.
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery6550 Fannin St Ste 1501, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-4830
Dr Kadra performed an intricate seven-hour thyroidectomy and removed 30 lymph nodes central and left lateral neck following a rare medullary cancer diagnosis and spared the vocal chords also avoiding many other problems with this surgery. His staff is second to none and his bedside manner and reassurance got me through this surgery. His follow-up and subsequent referrals were noteworthy and exactly what I needed. He has my utmost confidence.
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Dr. Khadra speaks Arabic and Spanish.
