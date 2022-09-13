See All General Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Helmi Khadra, MD

General Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Helmi Khadra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Khadra works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
    6550 Fannin St Ste 1501, Houston, TX 77030
(713) 790-4830

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hernia
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hernia
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy

Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Based on 2 ratings
Sep 13, 2022
Sep 13, 2022
About Dr. Helmi Khadra, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic and Spanish
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1245657667
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Board Certifications
Hospital Affiliations

  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital

