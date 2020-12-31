Dr. Hellen Rurangirwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rurangirwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hellen Rurangirwa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hellen Rurangirwa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from BINZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Hellen Rurangirwa, M.D., P.A. PEDIATRIC CLINICA2648 W Alton Gloor Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 621-5295Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- All Care Insurance Services
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Rurangirwa is an excellent person, she is very knowledgable and professional, she is very kind and listens carefully to any question / situation that concerns me about my baby, she answers all my questions and takes the time to explain with details and advises me what is best for him, she welcomes us with a smile that We are always glad to see her know that she will take care of my baby very well, I am very thankful. My family definitely recommends Dr. Rurangirwa.
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1922342211
- BINZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Rurangirwa speaks French and Spanish.
