Dr. Hellen Rurangirwa, MD

Pediatrics
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hellen Rurangirwa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from BINZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Rurangirwa works at Hellen Rurangirwa, M.D., P.A. PEDIATRIC CLINICA in Brownsville, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hellen Rurangirwa, M.D., P.A. PEDIATRIC CLINICA
    2648 W Alton Gloor Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 621-5295
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 31, 2020
    Dr. Rurangirwa is an excellent person, she is very knowledgable and professional, she is very kind and listens carefully to any question / situation that concerns me about my baby, she answers all my questions and takes the time to explain with details and advises me what is best for him, she welcomes us with a smile that We are always glad to see her know that she will take care of my baby very well, I am very thankful. My family definitely recommends Dr. Rurangirwa.
    M. Charles — Dec 31, 2020
    About Dr. Hellen Rurangirwa, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1922342211
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BINZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hellen Rurangirwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rurangirwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rurangirwa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rurangirwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rurangirwa works at Hellen Rurangirwa, M.D., P.A. PEDIATRIC CLINICA in Brownsville, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rurangirwa’s profile.

    Dr. Rurangirwa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rurangirwa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rurangirwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rurangirwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

