Dr. Helion Cruz, MD

Neurology
4.5 (89)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Helion Cruz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE|University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.

Dr. Cruz works at TriStar Medical Group - Fairvue in Gallatin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    TriStar Medical Group - Fairvue
    1720 Nashville Pike Ste 100, Gallatin, TN 37066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 258-9683
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
  • Tristar Skyline Medical Center

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Tremor

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Aug 03, 2022
    I had a very good relationship with my last Neurologist who moved out of state. My first visit with Dr. Cruz was impressive in that he was very thorough. While he was a bit "standoffish" on my first visit, he became much easier to talk with on my 2nd & 3rd visit with him. I've grown to love him as much as my last Neurologist and is very good with my MS and now also with my memory problems. He is moving down the road to Gallatin and I'll follow him anywhere within reason. As it is, I have to drive 2 hours to get to his office but he's worth it. It is so hard to find a good Neurologist, especially one who specializes in MS. Definitely 5 Stars!
    Dr. Frank Brindisi, retired Chiropractor. — Aug 03, 2022
    About Dr. Helion Cruz, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871579409
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital|Temple University Hospital-Neurology
    Internship
    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE|University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Helion Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cruz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cruz works at TriStar Medical Group - Fairvue in Gallatin, TN. View the full address on Dr. Cruz’s profile.

    Dr. Cruz has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cruz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    89 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

