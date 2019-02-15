Dr. Heliodoro Boone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heliodoro Boone, MD
Dr. Heliodoro Boone, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Texas Vista Medical Center.
Baptist Medical Center111 Dallas St, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 297-7000
- Baptist Medical Center
- Texas Vista Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr Heliodoro Boone has done a great job on my surgeries. Both being hernia repairs. I am very satisfied with both and well done, healed perfect. I am willing to go back to him for a 3rd hernia repair. I am trying to go get it scheduled. A very satisfied patient returning since 12 years ago.
- General Surgery
- 57 years of experience
- English
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Boone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boone accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boone works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Boone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boone.
