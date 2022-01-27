Overview

Dr. Helia Eragi, DO is a Dermatologist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC.



Dr. Eragi works at Orange county Dermatology and surgery in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA and Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.