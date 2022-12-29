Overview

Dr. Helga Pizio, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Pizio works at New Eyes in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts, Dry Eyes and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.