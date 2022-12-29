See All Ophthalmologists in Las Vegas, NV
Super Profile

Dr. Helga Pizio, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (186)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Helga Pizio, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and University Medical Center.

Dr. Pizio works at New Eyes in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts, Dry Eyes and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Eyes
    2020 Wellness Way Ste 402, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 485-5000
  2. 2
    New Eyes - Green Valley
    7305 S Pecos Rd Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 485-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    New Eyes
    10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 255, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 485-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    New Eyes - Centennial
    6850 N Durango Dr Ste 106, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 485-5000
  5. 5
    New Eyes-Henderson
    2510 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 104, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 485-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Senile Cataracts
Dry Eyes
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Senile Cataracts
Dry Eyes
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Senile Cataracts
Dry Eyes
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Cataract
Eyelid Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Tear Duct Disorders
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Blepharitis
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Infections
Farsightedness
Floaters
Glaucoma
Keratitis
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Entropion
Heterophoria
Hyphema
Iridocyclitis
Macular Hole
Ocular Prosthetics
Progressive High Myopia
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Trichiasis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 186 ratings
    Patient Ratings (186)
    5 Star
    (176)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Helga Pizio, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053370734
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dean McGee Eye Institute University Okla
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

