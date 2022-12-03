See All Psychiatrists in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Helene Miller, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (250)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Helene Miller, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine|Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Miller works at Family Psychiatry and Therapy in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Psychiatry and Therapy
    37 W Century Rd Ste 100, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 429-6172

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Home Sleep Study
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Wada Test
Home Sleep Study
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Wada Test

Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Computer Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disordered Eating Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sex Addiction Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Allstate
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Broadspire
    • CNA
    • CorVel
    • Gallagher Basset
    • International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Medicare
    • State Farm
    • Travelers
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 250 ratings
    Patient Ratings (250)
    5 Star
    (183)
    4 Star
    (34)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Excellent and kind
    Johnny R. — Dec 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Helene Miller, MD
    About Dr. Helene Miller, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1477581957
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Westchester Co Med Ctr/Ny Med Coll|Westchester Medical Center In Valhalla
    Residency
    • Bergen Regional Medical Center|Columbia Coll Phys&amp;Surg/NY Presbyterian Hosp|Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
    Internship
    • Hackensack Univ Med|Hackensack University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine|Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Helene Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at Family Psychiatry and Therapy in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

    250 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

