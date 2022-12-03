Dr. Helene Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helene Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Helene Miller, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine|Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
-
1
Family Psychiatry and Therapy37 W Century Rd Ste 100, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (914) 429-6172
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Allstate
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Broadspire
- CNA
- CorVel
- Gallagher Basset
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Medicare
- State Farm
- Travelers
- Worker's Compensation
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Excellent and kind
About Dr. Helene Miller, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477581957
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Co Med Ctr/Ny Med Coll|Westchester Medical Center In Valhalla
- Bergen Regional Medical Center|Columbia Coll Phys&Surg/NY Presbyterian Hosp|Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- Hackensack Univ Med|Hackensack University Medical Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine|Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Miller using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller speaks Spanish.
250 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.