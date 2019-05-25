Dr. Helene Malabed, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malabed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helene Malabed, DO
Overview
Dr. Helene Malabed, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Malabed works at
Locations
-
1
Malabed Method3400 Elvas Ave, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 436-1929
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malabed?
Years ago Dr malabed took care of me in the injury I sustained to my right knee at work for the three years I have her I have nothing but Stellar experiences and she was highly Compton and the treatment of my condition highly recommended her to several friends and hopefully they had the same experience as well I have nothing but good to say about dr. Malabed
About Dr. Helene Malabed, DO
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1447283817
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
- Michigan Hospital and Medical Center
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malabed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malabed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malabed works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Malabed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malabed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malabed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malabed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.