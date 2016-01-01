See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Allentown, PA
Dr. Helene Leonetti, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Helene Leonetti, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They completed their residency with Jersey City Med Center

Dr. Leonetti works at Dorneyville Pharmacy in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dorneyville Pharmacy
    3330 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown, PA 18103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 707-8927

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Atrophic Vaginitis
Cholesterol Screening
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Atrophic Vaginitis
Cholesterol Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Helene Leonetti, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720191802
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jersey City Med Center
    Internship
    • Hackensack Hosp/Rutgers University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Helene Leonetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leonetti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leonetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leonetti works at Dorneyville Pharmacy in Allentown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Leonetti’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonetti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonetti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

