Dr. Helene Erickson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Helene Erickson, MD is a dermatologist in Slidell, LA. She currently practices at Ochsner's Women Services OB/GYN -Slidell, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Erickson is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
1
Ochsner Health Center105 Medical Center Dr Ste 303, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 639-3777Tuesday9:00am - 3:15pmThursday9:00am - 3:15pm
2
Ochsner Health Center - Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 875-2828Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Ochsner Health Center - Slidell2750 Gause Blvd E, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 639-3777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Helene Erickson, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1508165481
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
Patient Satisfaction
