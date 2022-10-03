See All Plastic Surgeons in Cambridge, MA
Dr. Helena Taylor, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Helena Taylor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.

Dr. Taylor works at Taylor And Sullivan Plastic Surgery in Cambridge, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Taylor And Sullivan Plastic Surgery
    330 Mount Auburn St Ste 304, Cambridge, MA 02138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 492-0620
  2. 2
    Taylor and Sullivan Plastic Surgery
    300 Mount Auburn St Ste 304, Cambridge, MA 02138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 492-0620

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Auburn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Burn Injuries
Gynecomastia
Absent Breasts and Nipples
Burn Injuries
Gynecomastia
Absent Breasts and Nipples

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Receded Lower Jaw Chevron Icon
Receded Upper Jaw Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skull Fracture Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 03, 2022
    If every doctor was as good as Dr. Taylor, the medical field would be a pleasure to work with. Meanwhile, we have Dr. Taylor, thank goodness!
    R.S. Meyers — Oct 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Helena Taylor, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144309006
    Education & Certifications

    • Hosp For Sick Children
    • Harvard University
    • HARVARD MED SCH
    • Princeton University Ab Chemistry, Summa Cum Laude
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Helena Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taylor works at Taylor And Sullivan Plastic Surgery in Cambridge, MA. View the full address on Dr. Taylor’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

