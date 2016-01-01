See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Rockville, MD
Dr. Helena Rodbard, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Helena Rodbard, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rockville, MD. They completed their fellowship with GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY

Dr. Rodbard works at Dempsey and Rodbard Mds in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Helena W Rodbard MD and Michael A. Dempsey M.d.
    3200 Tower Oaks Blvd Ste 250, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 770-7373

Experience & Treatment Frequency

VAP Lipid Testing
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia Due to LDL Receptor Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Recessive Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Helena Rodbard, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1346260841
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    • Washington Hospital Center
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Helena Rodbard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodbard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodbard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodbard works at Dempsey and Rodbard Mds in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Rodbard’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodbard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodbard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodbard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodbard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

