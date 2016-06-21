See All Podiatrists in Moline, IL
Dr. Helena Reid, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Helena Reid, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinity Rock Island.

Dr. Reid works at Medical Arts Associates in Moline, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Arts Associates Ltd.
    600 John Deere Rd Ste 200, Moline, IL 61265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 779-4280

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trinity Rock Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Foot Sprain
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe

Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 21, 2016
    Wonderful experience! This doctor has a warm, welcoming and empathetic demeanor. She makes you feel like you are her main concern when you are in her office. When I asked a question about the circulation in my feet (not what I was being treated for), she explained clearly and in great detail how she had already assessed the overall good health of my feet without my knowledge. I not only felt reassured & affirmed, but I learned something important that I can share with others who may benefit.
    Mary Dockery-Jackson in Rock Island, IL — Jun 21, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Helena Reid, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1104822691
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Helena Reid, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reid has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reid accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Reid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reid works at Medical Arts Associates in Moline, IL. View the full address on Dr. Reid’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

