Dr. Helena Reid, DPM
Dr. Helena Reid, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinity Rock Island.
Medical Arts Associates Ltd.600 John Deere Rd Ste 200, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 779-4280
- Trinity Rock Island
Wonderful experience! This doctor has a warm, welcoming and empathetic demeanor. She makes you feel like you are her main concern when you are in her office. When I asked a question about the circulation in my feet (not what I was being treated for), she explained clearly and in great detail how she had already assessed the overall good health of my feet without my knowledge. I not only felt reassured & affirmed, but I learned something important that I can share with others who may benefit.
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104822691
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Reid has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reid accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reid works at
Dr. Reid speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.