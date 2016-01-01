Dr. Helena Radomska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radomska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helena Radomska, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SKOPJE / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Chicago-read Mental Health Center4200 N Oak Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60634 Directions (773) 794-3950
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1043283807
- UNIVERSITY OF SKOPJE / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Radomska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Radomska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Radomska has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Radomska on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Radomska has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radomska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radomska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radomska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.