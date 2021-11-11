Dr. Muirragui has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helena Muirragui, MD
Overview
Dr. Helena Muirragui, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH.
Dr. Muirragui works at
Locations
Good Hope Behavioral Health12 Salt Creek Ln Ste 405, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 850-2120
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muirragui?
Wonderful doctor that saved my life after my mother passed away. I was diagnosed with PTSD, depression and ADHD. I have been seeing her for 20 years. I have a healthy marriage and 4 healthy happy children.
About Dr. Helena Muirragui, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1366451304
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muirragui accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muirragui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Muirragui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muirragui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muirragui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muirragui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.