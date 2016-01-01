See All Pediatricians in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Helena Bentley, MD

Pediatrics
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Helena Bentley, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.

Dr. Bentley works at Kidcare Pediatrics in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kidcare Pediatrics
    2565 Jolly Rd Ste A, Atlanta, GA 30349 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 765-9437
  2. 2
    Kidcare Pediatrics LLC
    910 Dannon Vw SW Ste 2102, Atlanta, GA 30331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 691-6100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Abdominal Pain
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Helena Bentley, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881632644
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Helena Bentley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bentley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bentley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bentley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bentley works at Kidcare Pediatrics in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Bentley’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bentley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bentley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bentley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bentley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

