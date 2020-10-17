See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Teaneck, NJ
Dr. Helen Yuan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2 (4)
Overview

Dr. Helen Yuan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. 

Dr. Yuan works at Holy Name Medical Center MS Ctr in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in North Bergen, NJ, Clifton, NJ and Hoboken, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    OB/GYN Associates of North Jersey
    718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 968-1800
    Monday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Hugo Kitzis MD
    7400 Bergenline Ave, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 968-1800
    1005 Clifton Ave Ste 205, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Pediatric Subspecialty Faculty Practice At Hoboken
    158 14th St, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 869-5488

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpes Simplex Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Herpes Simplex Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer

Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Helen Yuan, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669827804
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yuan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yuan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yuan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yuan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yuan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yuan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

