Dr. Yuan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helen Yuan, MD
Overview
Dr. Helen Yuan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ.
Dr. Yuan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
OB/GYN Associates of North Jersey718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 968-1800Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Hugo Kitzis MD7400 Bergenline Ave, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 968-1800
- 3 1005 Clifton Ave Ste 205, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions
-
4
Pediatric Subspecialty Faculty Practice At Hoboken158 14th St, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 869-5488
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yuan?
Dr. Yuan is the most pleasant OB/GYN I have ever met. She is caring, thoughtful, and considerate. I was most amazed at how much time she took out of her day to explain my medical condition and treatment with me. I have only had a few encounters with her but she blows me away every time. I once was unable to come to an appointment and she took the time to call me and have an in-depth discussion over the phone. She is a prime example of how clinicians should interact with their patients. With the increasing pressures of healthcare providers to be efficient and see many patients in a day, I am so appreciative of her and the genuine effort she puts into our appointments.
About Dr. Helen Yuan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1669827804
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yuan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yuan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yuan works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yuan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yuan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yuan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yuan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.