Super Profile

Dr. Helen Torok, MD

Dermatology
5 (1302)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Helen Torok, MD is a dermatologist in Medina, OH. She currently practices at Trillium Creek Dermatology Surgery Center and is affiliated with Wooster Community Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Torok is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trillium Creek Dermatology Surgery Center
    5783 Wooster Pike, Medina, OH 44256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 725-0569
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Trillium Creek Dermatology Surgery Center
    300 Weatherstone Dr Ste 106, Wadsworth, OH 44281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 725-0569
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Trillium Creek Dermatology & Surgery Center
    2865 Center Rd Ste 5, Brunswick, OH 44212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 725-0569
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Trillium Creek Dermatology & Surgery Center
    128 E Milltown Rd Ste 208, Wooster, OH 44691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 725-0569
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Ohio Holistic Medicine / Mohs Surgery Center
    5779 Wooster Pike, Medina, OH 44256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 725-0569

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Excision of Skin Lesion
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Excision of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareSource
  • Cigna
  • Cofinity
  • Coventry Health Care
  • HealthPartners
  • HealthSmart
  • Humana
  • Kaiser Permanente
  • Medicare
  • MultiPlan
  • POMCO Group
  • SummaCare
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Helen Torok, MD

  • Dermatology
  • English, Polish
  • Female
  • 1235198698
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Akron General Medical Center
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

  • Wooster Community Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 1302 ratings
Patient Ratings (1302)
5 Star
(1210)
4 Star
(50)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(5)
1 Star
(34)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Helen Torok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Torok has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Torok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Torok has seen patients for Seborrheic Keratosis, Skin Discoloration and Excision of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

1302 patients have reviewed Dr. Torok. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torok.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.