Dr. Helen Stosel, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Helen Stosel, MD
Overview
Dr. Helen Stosel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They completed their fellowship with UCLA Medical Center
Dr. Stosel works at
Locations
Helen Stosel MD Inc25982 Pala Ste 140, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 951-7100
Helen Stosel MD Inc.26047 Acero Ste 110, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 951-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

I was sick for quite some time, non of other doctors could tell what is wrong with me. They all rely on the blood tests. Dr. Stosel diagnosed me with Hashimoto based on my symptoms and medical history. She prescribed hormones and ... What a miracle! I am cured!!! I feed like myself again! My legs are moving, I don't have a shortness if breath anymore! Almost no brain fog! I can accomplish tasks! Thank you, Dr. Stosel!!!
About Dr. Helen Stosel, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1952337362
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- University of California at Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stosel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stosel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stosel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Stosel has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stosel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Stosel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stosel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stosel, there are benefits to both methods.